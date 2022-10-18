Three Major Saints Doubtful to Play vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have certainly dealt with their fair share of injuries across the board, but now their opponents for Thursday Night Football are dealing with their own struggles.

Neither of Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas or Jarvis Landry have practiced the last two days for New Orleans, putting them in doubt to play according to NFL insider Field Yates.

For more updates on Saints such as Chris Olave, Jameis Winston and Andrus Peat, click here.

The Cardinals recently lost Justin Pugh and Marquise Brown for extended periods of time, although they are returning DeAndre Hopkins to the lineup. The team also designated guard Cody Ford, who will likely start in Pugh's place once ready, to return from injured reserve.

The full injury report for both teams can be viewed here:

