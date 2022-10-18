Skip to main content

Three Major Saints Doubtful to Play vs. Cardinals

The New Orleans Saints may be without three of their best players when they travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

The Arizona Cardinals have certainly dealt with their fair share of injuries across the board, but now their opponents for Thursday Night Football are dealing with their own struggles. 

Neither of Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas or Jarvis Landry have practiced the last two days for New Orleans, putting them in doubt to play according to NFL insider Field Yates. 

For more updates on Saints such as Chris Olave, Jameis Winston and Andrus Peat, click here. 

The Cardinals recently lost Justin Pugh and Marquise Brown for extended periods of time, although they are returning DeAndre Hopkins to the lineup. The team also designated guard Cody Ford, who will likely start in Pugh's place once ready, to return from injured reserve. 

The full injury report for both teams can be viewed here:

Cardinals IR Tuesday vs. Saints

All Cardinals is giving away a FREE signed DeAndre Hopkins jersey to celebrate his return! Subscribe to our YouTube page and leave a comment on this video for your chance to win.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Marquise Brown Tweets After Injury

Not Many Changes for Cardinals on Tuesday Injury Report

Vance Joseph Speaks on Outside Criticism of Kliff Kingsbury

Cardinals Designate Cody Ford to Return; Sign New Kicker

Kliff Kingsbury Feels Outside Pressure

Kliff Kingsbury Speaks on Robbie Anderson Trade

Robbie Anderson a Low-Risk Lotto Ticket for Cardinals

Cardinals Excited, but not Relying on Return of DeAndre Hopkins

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Jalen Thompson
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Not Many Changes for Cardinals on Tuesday Injury Report

By Donnie Druin
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Tweets for First Time Since Injury

By Donnie Druin
Vance Joseph
Analysis

Vance Joseph Speaks on Outside Criticism of Kliff Kingsbury

By Donnie Druin
Rodrigo Blankenship
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Designate Cody Ford to Return; Sign Rodrigo Blankenship

By Donnie Druin
Kliff Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Acknowledges Outside Pressure From Fans, Media

By Donnie Druin
USATSI_19165212
Analysis

Robbie Anderson a Low-Risk Lotto Ticket for Arizona Cardinals

By Richie Bradshaw
Deandre Hopkins
Analysis

Cardinals Excited, but not Relying on Return of DeAndre Hopkins

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (67) against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Confirm Justin Pugh is Out for Season

By Donnie Druin