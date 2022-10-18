DeAndre Hopkins Speaks for First Time Since Suspension

TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals could have used a DeAndre Hopkins in the first six weeks of the season, but the past is in the past.

At least, the Cardinals hope so.

Arizona stumbled out of the gates to the tune of 2-4 without Hopkins while he served his suspension for violating the NFL's PED policy.

The Cardinals' offense is a mess (to put it nicely) and changes are needed. While Hopkins isn't an elixir for every major problem, his presence alone will help Kyler Murray and company on the field.

“He’s one of the best to ever play, so that speaks for itself. Everybody loves him, respects him, and understands what he brings to the team, so the guys know. The guys know," said Murray on Tuesday.

Hopkins' quarterback also understands the absence of his star receiver isn't the only piece missing to the puzzle.

“No, I don’t think—it’s not a miracle thing that everything’s gone. We’ve still got things we’ve got to be better at. We’ve still got things we need to fix. Obviously, having him back definitely helps but we’ve still got to be better in all the areas that we’re not good in right now.”

After we spoke with Murray, Hopkins took the podium and offered a few words on his return to the field.

