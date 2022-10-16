Experts Make Predictions for Cardinals-Seahawks

Week 6 is here for the Arizona Cardinals, and another important matchup is on deck.

The Seattle Seahawks welcome their NFC West rivals to town with both teams possessing records of 2-3. The loser of the game will fall to 0-2 within the division, and although plenty of time exists on the schedule, locking up sole possession of last place in the NFC West isn't a goal for either team.

The Cardinals are slim -1.5-point favorites on SI Sportsbook as the week closes. Arizona initially began the week at 2.5 points, but more money has sided with Seattle as game time has drawn closer.

Opinions appear to be split on who will emerge victorious in Week 6. Here's a few different game predictions from across the web:

Cardinals-Seahawks Week 6 Predictions

ESPN

Bold prediction: "With the Cardinals down to just one of their top four running backs this season -- Eno Benjamin -- Arizona had to restock its running back room this week with guys off the street. Kyler Murray will make sure the running attack isn't lacking, rushing for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle, including breaking a long one that'll silence the hyped-up crowd." -- Josh Weinfuss

Stat to know: "The Cardinals have been outscored 38-0 in the first quarter this season, the only team without points in the first quarter this season. The Seahawks have scored the second-most first-quarter points this season (41)."

Eric Moody's pick: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27

Seth Walder's pick: Seahawks 33, Cardinals 27

FPI prediction: ARI, 63.8% (by an average of 4.2 points)

NFL.com

"The Cardinals’ defense has settled down, with J.J. Watt and Zach Allen forming a strong duo up front and Isaiah Simmons out of the doghouse. The offense remains dink-and-dunk, but it looks better with Rondale Moore playing. Geno Smith is amazingly the best quarterback in this game -- and possibly on planet Earth -- but I just can’t trust the Seahawks’ defense to stop anyone. Losing Rashaad Penny makes Seattle's offense less explosive."- Gregg Rosenthal

AZ 30, SEA 27

CBS Sports

Pick: Seattle

"Geno Smith is, statistically, one of the most efficient QBs in the NFL right now. Kyler Murray , despite all his talent, is most definitely not. And yet the Cardinals are favored on the road in this divisional matchup. Don't buy it, says SportsLine expert R.J. White, who's tabbed Seattle as one of his SuperContest picks for Week 6. R.J. knows his stuff -- he's 329-250-21 all-time in SuperContest predictions, and once for tied for 17th out of almost 2,800 contestants in the Westgate Las Vegas competition -- so you've got plenty of reason to trust him leaning the Seahawks' way."- Cody Benjamin

Pro Football Talk

MDS’s take: The Seahawks’ offense has defied all expectations with Geno Smith running the show, but at some point they’re going to come back to earth, and I think that point may come this week.

MDS’s pick: Cardinals 17, Seahawks 16.

Florio’s take: The Seahawks are inconsistent. This feels like a week when they’ll be due to finagle a win.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 27.

Bleacher Report

"We could see a scoring shootout between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks because these teams have defenses ranked 22nd and 31st in points allowed, respectively. Kyler Murray and Geno Smith may trade scoring drives in an offensive thriller at Lumen Field.

"For the Cardinals, Murray can make plays with his legs or buy some time to find his best target in wideout Marquise Brown (38 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns) downfield. Smith has posted gaudy passing numbers for the Seahawks, throwing for 913 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception since Week 3."

Consensus: Cardinals -2.5

Score Prediction: Cardinals 35, Seahawks 31

Yahoo! Sports

Lorenzo Reyes: Seahawks 33, Cardinals 27

"Seattle has a surprisingly explosive offense and Geno Smith is one of the more efficient passers in the league right now. The Cardinals are still sorely missing DeAndre Hopkins, who is eligible to return after this week. I’m holding off on Arizona until then."

Safid Deen: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 21

"Kyler Murray’s late mistake cost the Cardinals in their attempt to beat the undefeated Eagles last week. But give me Geno Smith and the pesky Seahawks in their first home game in two weeks."

Lance Pugmire: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

"A tough injury loss of running back Rashaad Penny puts more pressure on revived Geno Smith, which means a likely air show aimed at D.K. Metcalf sand Tyler Lockett while Arizona appreciates the noisy break from home, where it has lost eight straight."

Jarrett Bell: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 23

Nate Davis: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Tyler Dragon: Cardinals 24, Seahawks 20

