Kyler Murray Features in Nike's 'What Are You Working On?' Series

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is the latest Nike athlete to receive a spotlight interview.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been with Nike since the eve of the 2019 NFL draft, where Murray was taken with the No. 1 overall pick. 

The actual numbers from his endorsement deal with the global brand haven't been released, but Murray has likely earned a pretty penny from the swoosh. 

At bare minimum, he was able to rock some sick cleats last week. 

Now, Murray has appeared in Nike's "What Are You Working On?" series that has featured people from Giannis Antetokounmpo to Megan Thee Stallion. 

Murray's 3:23 interview was released on Friday, and he answers questions in regards to dealing with losing, learning lessons from baseball and more. 

Even his family earns a cameo:

The video ends with Murray saying he wants to beat the best in order to become the best, adding: "At the end of the day, Kyler Murray's gonna control Kyler Murray"

