Justin Pugh Suffered Season-Ending Injury, per Report

The Arizona Cardinals continue to receive bad news this Monday, first losing Marquise Brown and now losing Justin Pugh for potentially the season.

The Arizona Cardinals continue to receive bad news. 

On Monday, the team traded for WR Robbie Anderson after receiving word that Marquise Brown's foot injury - suffered in the final moments of their loss in Seattle - was potentially season-ending. 

Now, you can add another starter to that list. 

Cardinals LG Justin Pugh is feared to have suffered a season-ending injury, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. 

The Cardinals replaced Pugh with Max Garcia during the game in Seattle, and he will likely continue to fill that gap for the rest of the way. 

Pugh struggled to stay healthy during the opening portion of games, only playing 100% of snaps twice. 

Arizona was also without starting center Rodney Hudson in the loss to the Seahawks, too. Sean Harlow filled that void.

Pugh is a huge loss not only for performance, but also his leadership as well. The veteran guard was a voice for not only the offensive line, but also the locker room as well. 

The Cardinals will have a quick turnaround, as they host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. 

