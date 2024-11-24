Cardinals Top Pick Won't Play vs Seahawks
ARIZONA -- The long awaited debut of Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson will have to wait another week.
Robinson was questionable entering today's Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with a calf injury that's plagued him since preseason.
Robinson's name, unfortunately, was on the final list of inactives - which can be seen here.
Team reporter Darren Urban spotted Robinson working out ahead of game-time but wasn't confident the rookie would play.
Robinson, the league's No. 27 overall pick in this year's draft, is expected to bring a unique blend of versatility and violence along a depleted Cardinals defensive line when he is ready to go.
Robinson's health and participation down the stretch could go a long way in helping Arizona keep their place as the top team in the NFC West.
"Doing great. It's been a lot of ups and downs, but I just pray about it. I have great teammates to support me. Everybody in the Cardinals from Mr. Bidwill, Monti [Ossenfort], JG [Jonathan Gannon], my coach, like everyone's done everything to support me, and I'm just so thankful for them," Robinson told reporters at his locker after practice.
Teammate Budda Baker deemed the rookie a "game-wrecker" during his media availability this week.
"It's definitely special. Him as a player, him as a person, he's a great man, A pro's pro already as a rookie so very excited when he gets the chance to get on the field with us," Baker told reporters.
"For me it's control what I can control - show him how to grind, show him how to work. He's a great pro, just very excited to see when he's able to come out there because I think he'll be a game-wrecker."
It's a big matchup for the Cardinals, who are 6-4 and could potentially capture a two-game advantage against the rest of the division if certain results fall their way this week.
They'll be without one of their top picks for another game, however.
