Cardinals Excited for 'Game-Wrecker' to Enter Lineup
Though the Arizona Cardinals are on the road in Seattle this week, there's serious buzz generating in the desert ahead of Week 12.
Rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson has yet to appear in an NFL game after suffering a calf injury during preseason practices - though the wait could be over soon.
Robinson was spotted at Cardinals practice every day this week thus far, and all signs point to his debut coming in a pivotal matchup against the Seahawks with the NFC West as close as can be going down the stretch.
Robinson was drafted with hopes of becoming the disruptor he was in the college ranks. On a depleted Cardinals defense that's found their footing in recent weeks, a healthy Robinson could tip the scale in their favor moving forward.
Arizona's pretty excited.
"It's definitely special. Him as a player, him as a person, he's a great man, A pro's pro already as a rookie so very excited when he gets the chance to get on the field with us," Budda Baker told reporters this week.
"For me it's control what I can control - show him how to grind, show him how to work. He's a great pro, just very excited to see when he's able to come out there because I think he'll be a game-wrecker."
Arizona's defense has limited opposing offenses to under ten points in consecutive games with names such as BJ Ojulari, Dennis Gardeck, Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols on injured reserve.
You can also color defensive coordinator Nick Rallis impressed with Robinson's prep off the field.
"He's a guy that, for a rookie, he feels like he's a ten-year vet. Just the way he prepares and his intelligence - I know that he's a really good player," Rallis told reporters earlier this week.
Robinson met with reporters after practice and spoke on his journey - which you can read more about here.
If and when the Cardinals do see the No. 27 overall pick take the field - and Robinson's preperation intersects with his talent on the field - perhaps his debut will be worth the wait.