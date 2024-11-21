Cardinals First-Round Pick Ready for Debut
ARIZONA -- Is the debut of Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Darius Robinson imminent?
"I don't know, man. I'm just taking it one day at a time. ... It's been a long time, I haven't played since the Cotton Bowl but at the end of the day, I'm just on my journey right now," Robinson told reporters in the locker room after practice.
"Whatever we see best for the team I'm going to do, so I'm just focused on being the best Darius today."
Robinson was made the 27th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, checking all boxes of what Jonathan Gannon asks out of his defensive players in terms of character, versatility and violence.
Robinson wrecked opposing game plans at Missouri and showed promise of doing the same for Arizona through the early stages of training camp and preseason before a calf injury stopped all progress.
Robinson was placed on injured reserve and has missed all games for the Cardinals thus far - there was some hope the team would have seen him earlier after Arizona activated his 21 day practice window to return back in October, though he practiced just once and didn't return until this week.
To call Robinson's path to potentially playing this weekend a long road would be selling it short, especially after the unfortunate passing of his mother. Robinson says through all of it, his head is still high.
"Doing great. It's been a lot of ups and downs, but I just pray about it. I have great teammates to support me. Everybody in the Cardinals from Mr. Bidwill, Monti [Ossenfort], JG [Jonathan Gannon], my coach, like everyone's done everything to support me, and I'm just so thankful for them," he told reporters.
Robinson's been a spectator for a Cardinals defense that's only gotten hotter through the last few weeks. Soon, he'll be able to join them. Robinson's practiced the last two days for Arizona ahead of their Week 12 road test against the Seattle Seahawks.
"It's so positive. We have some great players here. Being on the sideline, you get to see everybody up close, like Budda [Baker], bro, he's the best player I think I've ever seen in my life. So it's great to know that the vets here, they're legit who they are, so I'm just super excited to join them when it's time," said Robinson.
The Cardinals have suffered a handful of injuries along the line to areas such as the DL and OLB room, so the emergence of Robinson to a defense that's trending in the right direction could pay dividends for Arizona down the stretch of what will be a tight race for a postseason spot.
After Friday's practice we'll gain a clearer picture if Robinson is close to playing or not, though the debut of a potential game-wrecker does indeed appear to be on the horizon.