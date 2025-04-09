Broncos snatch perfect weapon from Chargers in latest NFL mock draft
There’s no telling which way the Los Angeles Chargers will lean in the 2025 NFL draft.
While it’s logical to predict a tight end, defensive lineman, or a wide receiver, the Chargers will also have to wait and see how the picks ahead of them fall.
In the latest mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., those picks nearly work out perfectly for the Chargers. That is, until the Denver Broncos are on the clock.
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who would be a perfect No. 1 wide receiver for Justin Herbert, slides out of the top 15 in Kiper’s prediction. He doesn’t make it to L.A. at No. 22, however, since the Broncos take him at pick No. 20.
Also gone by the time the Chargers are on the clock is Colston Loveland, who has been a popular choice for Los Angeles. Kiper has him off the board by No. 14, with the Indianapolis Colts landing the Michigan tight end.
This leaves the Chargers with limited options, and they settle on North Dakota State offensive lineman Gray Zabel. Kiper sees Zabel as a guard, and he would be a safe pick.
It just would be far more impactful to land McMillan.
