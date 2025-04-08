Chargers linked to huge trade that would make them instant Super Bowl contenders
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't really made any huge moves this offseason, which has resulted in some criticism from the fan base and media pundits wondering why they haven't tried to take that next step.
This is especially considering that quarterback Justin Herbert is in dire need of weapons, and the Chargers haven't really gotten him anything of serious note over the last month.
Bleacher Report's Mitch Milani has suggested a trade that would change all of that and make Los Angeles instant Super Bowl contenders, proposing that the Chargers trade the 22nd overall pick in the NFL Draft to the New York Jets in exchange for wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
This would obviously be a massive move for Los Angeles, as the deal would provide Herbert with a bona fide No. 1 option alongside of Ladd McConkey, who just enjoyed a brilliant rookie campaign.
As valuable as draft picks may be, the question is, will the Chargers land anyone at No. 22 who will be better than Wilson? Keep in mind: Wilson is still just 24 years old and has two years of club control remaining on his contract.
Now, the question is whether or not the Jets would actually move Wilson, especially after releasing Davante Adams earlier in the offseason. New York's decision to part ways with Adams indicated that Wilson will likely be staying put, and it would not be surprising to see the Jets hammer out a contract extension with the Ohio State product.
But if New York does decide to field offers for Wilson, the Bolts obviously make a ton of sense and should be more than happy to add a receiver who has posted over 1,000 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons.
