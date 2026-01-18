Chargers player throws surprising take on Bills vs. Broncos playoff controversy

Even at least one Los Angeles Chargers player has something to say about the NFL playoffs controversy from the wild Buffalo Bills-Denver Broncos encounter.

By now, most NFL fans know the drill.

During Saturday night’s game in Denver, Bills quarterback Josh Allen targeted Brandin Cooks deep down the field. Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian intercepted it.

That’s how NFL officials ruled it, anyway, with Bills head coach Sean McDermott calling a timeout and begging referees to review the play. It was overtime, so he couldn't challenge it himself.

Fast forward to now, the NFL has remained adamant that Cooks never completed the process of a catch. Outsiders have argued that, or gone in the other direction, suggesting that Cooks was down by contact.

Chargers defender Tony Jefferson, at least, had this to say on the matter:

As much as I don’t wanna admit it .. that was def an interception last night . Let’s move on — Tony Jefferson (@Tljefferson23) January 18, 2026

On one hand, Jefferson is a defender. He’s probably going to look at a play like that and side with the guy tasked with stopping the offense.

But on the other…this is the Denver Broncos he’s talking about.

That’s a hated AFC West rival. In fact, it was Jefferson walking off the field in Denver after Week 18 saying the Broncos were terrible and he hoped to see them again in the playoffs when his Chargers weren’t resting starters.

Alas, Jefferson and the Chargers fell flat in the wild-card round again, making a rematch impossible. Denver is on to the AFC title game, albeit without starting quarterback Bo Nix.

McDermott, meanwhile, has continued to throw shots about the process at the NFL.

“That play is not even close, McDermott told Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News (h/t PFT’s Mike Florio. “That’s a catch all the way. I sat in my locker and I looked at it probably 20 times, and nobody can convince me that that ball is not caught and in possession of Buffalo. I just have no idea how the NFL handed it, in particular, the way that they did. I think the players and the fans deserve an explanation, you know?”

And that’s hardly all McDermott said, but onlookers get the idea.

If nothing else, this one seems to have the NFL world split. And getting McDermott and Jefferson in a room to debate it might make for some pretty interesting viewing.

