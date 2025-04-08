Charger Report

Chargers predicted to spoil AFC West rival's plans with splashy trade

The Los Angeles Chargers are being predicted to shake things up with a big NFL Draft trade, which could spoil the plans of one of their hated rivals in the process.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are still widely viewed as a team that could potentially make a big move between now and the NFL Draft, as they have been relatively quiet this offseason.

While the Chargers probably aren't swinging a blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill, they could look to shake things up in the draft, and that is exactly what Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus is expecting them to do.

In a recent mock draft, Cameron proposes that Los Angeles sends pick Nos. 22, 86 and 181 to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 16th overall selection. Cameron then predicts that the Chargers would select Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden with the pick.

It's also important to note that Los Angeles would be jumping in front of the Denver Broncos, who are also in dire need of another weapon.

"As I've previously written, the Chargers will need to get aggressive if they hope to fill their need at pass catcher with a talent that moves the needle," Cameron wrote. "Here, they take the leap and jump the Seahawks and Broncos for a wide receiver. Golden lit up the NFL Scouting Combine, showcasing breakneck speed (4.29-second 40-yard dash) to pair with his impressive control as a route runner and 89th-percentile PFF grade versus single coverage."

The Chargers are severely lacking receivers once you get past Ladd McConkey, and even if they sign Keenan Allen, they could still use another playmaker for Justin Herbert.

Golden didn't post huge numbers at Texas, catching 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024, but his potential and big-play ability is obvious.

Texas Longhorns receiver Matthew Golden.
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wideout Matthew Golden (WO16) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers predicted to strip frustrating weapon from Justin Herbert

Poona Ford replacement for Chargers could come from Jim Harbaugh-Michigan connection

Chargers trade proposal adds electric $9 million playmaker to Jim Harbaugh's offense

Chargers retooled offensive front will be severely tested by NFL’s top defensive line

Could Chargers really make this shocking NFL Draft decision?

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News