Chargers predicted to spoil AFC West rival's plans with splashy trade
The Los Angeles Chargers are still widely viewed as a team that could potentially make a big move between now and the NFL Draft, as they have been relatively quiet this offseason.
While the Chargers probably aren't swinging a blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill, they could look to shake things up in the draft, and that is exactly what Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus is expecting them to do.
In a recent mock draft, Cameron proposes that Los Angeles sends pick Nos. 22, 86 and 181 to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 16th overall selection. Cameron then predicts that the Chargers would select Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden with the pick.
It's also important to note that Los Angeles would be jumping in front of the Denver Broncos, who are also in dire need of another weapon.
"As I've previously written, the Chargers will need to get aggressive if they hope to fill their need at pass catcher with a talent that moves the needle," Cameron wrote. "Here, they take the leap and jump the Seahawks and Broncos for a wide receiver. Golden lit up the NFL Scouting Combine, showcasing breakneck speed (4.29-second 40-yard dash) to pair with his impressive control as a route runner and 89th-percentile PFF grade versus single coverage."
The Chargers are severely lacking receivers once you get past Ladd McConkey, and even if they sign Keenan Allen, they could still use another playmaker for Justin Herbert.
Golden didn't post huge numbers at Texas, catching 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024, but his potential and big-play ability is obvious.
