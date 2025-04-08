Chargers predicted to steal explosive playmaker in Round 1 of draft
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking at holes at wide receiver, edge rusher and tight end as they approach the 2025 NFL Draft. While Harbaugh's Michigan Man, Colston Loveland, is often the prediction for their first-round pick, a recent mock draft has Cool Jim and GM Joe Hortiz drafting an explosive running back to add some young lightning to new-addition RB Najee Harris' thunder.
At 6'1", 245 pounds, ex-Steeler Harris is a big rumbling, tumbling back who doesn't miss time and will get Harbaugh a solid 3.9 YPC. But as the RB position continues to come back into vogue -- it never left for Harbaugh -- The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner believes Hortiz may double-down on a running mate for Harris and pick two-time All-American out of North Carolina, Omarion Hampton.
"Jim Harbaugh’s backfield needs thunder and lightning, " Baumgardner wrote, "And Hampton, a 221-pound hammer with speed and wiggle, can be both at the same time. Not only did he rush for more than 3,000 combined yards the last two years, but also he had more than 60 catches."
Hampton, 6'0", 221 pounds, was a factor at North Carolina from the moment he stepped on campus, becoming the first true freshman to rush for over 100 yards in a game in seven decades. In 2024, he totaled 1,660 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns to go with 38 receptions for 373 yards and another two scores.
Hampton showed out well at the NFL combine, running a 4.46 40-yard dash, slotting in right behind Ashton Jeanty as the top RB prospect in the upcoming draft. If Loveland goes early then it's hard to imagine Hortiz and Harbaugh will be able to pass up a player that could make all their running game dreams come true.
