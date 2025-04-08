Charger Report

Chargers predicted to steal explosive playmaker in Round 1 of draft

The Los Angeles Chargers need some playmakers on offense. A recent mock draft has them snagging a two-time All-American who displayed an excellent blend of power and speed.

Brian Letscher

Jan 11, 2025; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the game against the Houston Texans.
Jan 11, 2025; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the game against the Houston Texans. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking at holes at wide receiver, edge rusher and tight end as they approach the 2025 NFL Draft. While Harbaugh's Michigan Man, Colston Loveland, is often the prediction for their first-round pick, a recent mock draft has Cool Jim and GM Joe Hortiz drafting an explosive running back to add some young lightning to new-addition RB Najee Harris' thunder.

At 6'1", 245 pounds, ex-Steeler Harris is a big rumbling, tumbling back who doesn't miss time and will get Harbaugh a solid 3.9 YPC. But as the RB position continues to come back into vogue -- it never left for Harbaugh -- The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner believes Hortiz may double-down on a running mate for Harris and pick two-time All-American out of North Carolina, Omarion Hampton.

Omarion Hampton
Nov 16, 2024; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Jim Harbaugh’s backfield needs thunder and lightning, " Baumgardner wrote, "And Hampton, a 221-pound hammer with speed and wiggle, can be both at the same time. Not only did he rush for more than 3,000 combined yards the last two years, but also he had more than 60 catches."

Hampton, 6'0", 221 pounds, was a factor at North Carolina from the moment he stepped on campus, becoming the first true freshman to rush for over 100 yards in a game in seven decades. In 2024, he totaled 1,660 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns to go with 38 receptions for 373 yards and another two scores.

Omarion Hampton
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (RB09) during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hampton showed out well at the NFL combine, running a 4.46 40-yard dash, slotting in right behind Ashton Jeanty as the top RB prospect in the upcoming draft. If Loveland goes early then it's hard to imagine Hortiz and Harbaugh will be able to pass up a player that could make all their running game dreams come true.

Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

