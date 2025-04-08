Charger Report

First look at former Cowboys QB in Los Angeles Chargers gear

The Chargers made it official with their newest QB on Monday.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers made a late signing in NFL free agency, agreeing to a one-year deal with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance.

L.A. was criticized for the move, since they decided to give Lance a sizable $6.2 million contract despite his struggles over the past four years. Those struggles include throwing five interceptions in his last preseason start, which was against the Chargers.

Even with his turnover problems, Lance is a talented player who was good enough to be selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Chargers are banking on the 24-year-old finally turning the corner.

Whether or not you agree with the move, it became official on Monday as Lance arrived in Los Angeles to sign his new deal. Fans also got a first look at him decked out in Chargers gear.

Lance enters his fifth season in the NFL and continues to be a polarizing player. He didn't get to play much while at North Dakota State, and that's remained the case since he went pro.

For his career, Lance has started just five games and thrown 143 passes. He has 266 yards with five touchdown passes and four interceptions.

While his passing has been inconsistent, Lance is dangerous with his legs. He's run for 276 yards with one touchdown, which could be enough to keep defenses on their toes if Los Angeles ever has to turn to him.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

