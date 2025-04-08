Proposed Chargers signing adds former $120 million Super Bowl champion
One of the biggest moves the Los Angeles Chargers have made this offseason was the release of edge rusher Joey Bosa. Since then, the Chargers haven't made a move to replace him.
Despite that, the Chargers edge rusher situation isn't exactly dire. After all, the team did bring back Khalil Mack and still has Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu under contract.
But with the Chargers looking to take that next step in 2025 in a highly-competitive AFC West and conference overall, they might want to add more help.
Knowing that, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks the team could be a player for free-agent edge rusher, Von Miller.
"Von Miller might not be the same and could be Joey Bosa 2.0, the team is in a better state if they pursue him," Palacios wrote. "Head Coach Jim Harbaugh loves playing an old-school physical defense, and Miller is a perfect fit for that philosophy. These two should have no problem establishing chemistry in this defense. It’s better than depending on journeyman Denzel Perryman and Daiyan Henley for the majority of the season."
On paper, Miller would be a good replacement for Bosa. He isn't the elite EDGE he once was, but Miller's six sacks and 32 total pressures last season shows he can still make an impact.
The concern is that Miller just turned 36 and could decline further. Not to mention, he's just a few years removed from a significant knee injury, and injury concerns will only grow as he gets older.
Any interest the Chargers have in bringing in Miller will depend on price. A high asking price and desire for a multi-year pact could (and should) deter Los Angeles from pursuing the former Super Bowl champion.
Miller getting an incentive-laden one-year deal worth up to $10 million sounds about right for him. The Chargers sit with $30.8 million in cap space, so they can easily make that work.
