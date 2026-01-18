Former Chargers player's meltdown swings playoff game in Bills vs. Broncos

Former Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa has been known to throw a helmet or two over the years.

Bosa stole some national attention on Saturday night for doing that again during his Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss to the Denver Broncos in overtime.

During that heartbreaker, Bosa had a quiet showing all night until an untimely roughing-the-passer penalty that crushed a defensive drive.

After the game, Bosa took out his frustrations while walking back to the locker room, as captured in footage from The Athletic’s James Palmer:

Joey Bosa just lost it in the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/5tCWGeLlLZ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2026

In Bosa’s defense, officials marred the end of the game in a big way, to the point Bills head coach Sean McDermott ripped officiating in his postgame presser.

Even so, Bosa’s quiet game until the worst possible moment stuck out:

Bills EDGE Joey Bosa had them screwed for a roughing the passer even if the PI on Taron Johnson was questionable in the Broncos’ favor.



pic.twitter.com/v5gpjXYYh8 — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 18, 2026

The Chargers cut Bosa in a cap-saving move last offseason after years of his struggles to stay on the field. He appeared in 15 games for the Bills this year, generating five sacks and forced fumbles. Wrist and hamstring injuries slowed him down over the course of the season, though.

That culminated in Bosa getting very honest about his lacking performance during the Bills’ playoff win in the wild-card round just one week ago.

“I’m so relieved. It was not my day today. It was not my best day. I need to play much better. I needed to have much more of an impact in the game,” Bosa said, according to Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “I’m thankful I get to come back tomorrow and keep working. That’s all I care about. Move on, learn what I can and be better next week.”

Bosa spent nine years with the Chargers before that, appearing in two AFC title games. He had been eager to sign with a contender like Buffalo to finally get over that proverbial hump.

Now, Bosa heads to unrestricted free agency ahead of his age-31 season with question marks about where he might land.

Don’t look at the Chargers: They might attempt to get Khalil Mack back again to pair with the rising Tuli Tuipulotu. They acquired former first-rounder Odafe Oweh at the trade deadline and had a breakout, so they’ll be looking to throw cap space at him to keep him in town, too.

