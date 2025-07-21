Former failed Chargers WR visiting NFC North team ahead of training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers have had a few swings and misses when it comes to the wide receiver position over the last year. Most recently, they brought back Mike Williams to be the primary 'X' receiver opposite of Ladd McConkey. Williams retired last week and they'll now hope for either Quentin Johnston or Tre Harris to fill the void.
Last year, the Chargers signed DJ Chark in hopes that he would be a major contributor on offense. Injuries and healthy scratches later, Chark appeared in just seven games for the Bolts and recorded just four catches, 31 yards with one touchdown.
Chark is apart of a free agent receiving group that includes Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen and Gabe Davis. The former failed Chargers' free agent signing visited the Bears recently, according to Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport even mentioned a possible reunion between Chark and the Bolts with the recent retirement of Williams: "There is an opening for Chark to pursue a possible reunion with the Chargers after veteran wide receiver Mike Williams informed the team this week that he is retiring from the NFL. Only time will tell if Chark gets a call from the Bolts or another team in search of a crafty veteran wideout. If he does, Chark says he's still staying in shape."
It still doesn't seem likely that the Chargers would look deep into this.
