Trey Lance already making some unexpected noise at Chargers training camp
Quietly, the Los Angeles Chargers have a little quarterback competition brewing behind Justin Herbert.
The Chargers brought in Trey Lance this offseason to jump in the fray and he’s doing just that, apparently giving Taylor Heinicke a little run for his money already.
According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Lance was the first passer to take the field after Herbert during a practice over the weekend, not Heinicke.
“Right now, I don’t think there’s a depth chart to it,” Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman told Popper. “I think they’re both going to get opportunities, and we’ll see how that unfolds.”
RELATED: Unexpected Chargers rookie starts making noise at training camp
In a somewhat funny twist, the Chargers went out and traded for Heinicke just before last season because they didn’t like how things were shaping up behind Herbert. Now, Lance is here and in the mix in a big way already, too.
Originally, Lance figured to be in the thick of it with big-name undrafted free agent DJ Uiagalelei. But the fact he’s already getting reps as the No. 2 sticks out as notable.
RELATED: Chargers rookie Tre Harris features heavily in first-team offense already at camp
Maybe this isn’t the start of Lance really making a competition of that No. 2 spot. Perhaps it’s more due diligence and especially getting the guys ready who will take the bulk of the snaps in the first preseason game on July 31.
But one thing’s for sure with this information out there: Lance will have a serious chance to prove himself. And as fans have seen with Jim Harbaugh one year in, the best guys will play and/or climb the depth chart.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Zion Johnson experiment off to an extremely rocky start at training camp
Chargers have perfect WR trade target and they don't know it yet
Are Chargers already regretting losing Josh Palmer in free agency?
Chargers make roster move as training camp officially begins
Former Michigan star gives take on Mike Williams, Jim Harbaugh