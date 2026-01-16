The Los Angeles Chargers made headlines last offseason when they brought back veteran wideout Mike Williams after a year apart. Williams decided to retire before the regular season. This prompted the Bolts to bring back another familiar face, this time in Keenan Allen.

Allen spent 2024 in Chicago and proved to still be productive despite his age, going for over 700 yards and seven touchdowns. The Chargers' legend came back just before Week 1 on a one-year deal. Allen joined a room that included Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

In 2025, the Chargers didn't have a 1,000-yard receiver. Allen finished second behind McConkey in receiving yards, but nobody was even able to crack 800 on the season. In their Wild Card loss to the Patriots, Allen had just three catches for 25 yards, as the Chargers failed to reach the end zone on the night.

Allen is a free agent once again and general manager Joe Hortiz hinted at his return.

Keenan Allen could return to Chargers again this offseason

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on WR Keenan Allen’s fit into the offense: “I thought he did a heck of a job.”



Hortiz: “There’s a lot of guys we’d like to have back and he’s on that list.”



On if there are too many WRs with KLS and Tre: “I’m ok with having too many good players.” — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) January 15, 2026

Allen finished the year with 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns in his age 33 season. Nobody was expecting him to reach over 1,000 yards, so his production was welcomed for a No.2 receiver. It looks like the Chargers got their money's worth with Allen's deal, which had a value of $5.27 million against the cap in 2025. Allen also received $1 million in incentives.

It shouldn't take a massive amount to retain Allen's services once again, as he took a team-friendly deal last year. The Chargers are slated to have well over $100 million in cap space to work with this offseason, so bringing back Allen won't hinder them from making other moves.

If Allen wants to keep playing, the Chargers should bring him back again.

