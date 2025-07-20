Quentin Johnston redemption tour starts with 53-yard touchdown at Chargers training camp
It's fair to say that Quentin Johnston hasn't exactly lived up to the expectations placed upon him since joining the Los Angeles Chargers. The former No.21 overall pick in 2023 was supposed to be an electric downfield playmaker for the Bolts' offense, but hasn't been able to put together a strong campaign just yet.
His rookie year were plagued with timely drops and inconsistent play. 2024 was more of the same story with drops, but he was able to put up a more respectable 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Still, Johnston isn't playing like a first round pick.
The Chargers are hoping he can finally put it all together heading into year three. Johnston, despite being just 23 years old, has already taken on a leadership role in the receiver room. With the recent retirement of Mike Williams, Johnston stepping up as that voice could be beneficial not only for those around him, but for his career.
Johnston knows he has to make an impact in 2025. He kicked off training camp with a huge touchdown catch on a corner route, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper:
"The Chargers rotated six receivers in with the first-team offense Friday. McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Jalen Reagor, KeAndre-Lambert-Smith and Derius Davis also got reps with Herbert. McConkey caught six Herbert passes in team drills. Johnston caught a 53-yard touchdown from Herbert on a corner route. Lambert-Smith and Johnston both lined up as the X receiver in three-receiver packages."
There's certainly going to be competition for Johnston to earn his reps, but he made a good early impression to kick off his third season.
