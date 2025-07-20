Chargers linked to major big-play threat for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers already found themselves in need of wide receivers before Mike Williams retired. Now, things have become pretty urgent, and if the Chargers want Justin Herbert to truly flourish in 2025, they should probably make a move.
The problem is that options are pretty thin. Los Angeles does not seem at all interested in reuniting with Keenan Allen, and Amari Cooper is not exactly an enticing choice at this point. But there is one rather compelling potential target out there for the Bolts: Gabe Davis.
Spencer Schultz of Chargers Wire has linked Los Angeles to Davis in free agency, noting that he could serve as a replacement for the departed Joshua Palmer.
"If/when he is recovered from that knee injury though, he has a deep-play presence that could help fill the void of a guy like Joshua Palmer, who signed with the Bills this offseason," Schultz wrote.
Davis is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered midway through last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he should be ready to return at some point in 2025.
The 26-year-old has long been known as an explosive vertical threat. That was very evident during his time in Buffalo, when Davis averaged a hefty 16.7 yards per catch. He has never achieved 1,000 yards in any one individual campaign, but he has generally been a pretty productive weapon throughout his NFL career.
The Chargers would probably be able to nab Davis on a one-year, incentive-laden contract, so even though he would surely be sidelined for the early stages of the fall, he could provide the receiving corps with a big boost once he returns.
