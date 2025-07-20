Tre Harris makes big play at Chargers training camp right after ending holdout
Many Los Angeles Chargers were worried as training camp rolled around due to rookie Tre Harris' holdout. Luckily, Harris agreed to his rookie deal, and immediately joined his new teammates in time for Chargers training camp.
With their first preseason game of the year being under two weeks away in the Hall of Fame game, Harris needs as many reps as possible with Justin Herbert and to get the offense down in general. On Friday, Harris wasted no time getting comfortable making highlight reel plays, hauling in an over the shoulder catch from Herbert.
Chargers fans loved this and are hoping to see this connection grow over the course of the next few years. Harris had a ridiculous 2024 season at Ole Miss, hauling in 60 catches for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 17.2 yards per reception. 'Big play Tre' as they call him, Harris is no stranger to bringing an electric element to an offense.
The Chargers need that immediately, as Ladd McConkey could use the help. With Mike Williams retiring earlier this week, Harris' role just grew even more. He may have a lot on his plate as a rookie, but the Chargers believe in their second round pick.
