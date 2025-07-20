Chargers beloved veteran in big trouble at camp thanks to rising youngster
Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson had quite the roller coaster ride last season, being cut by the Chargers multiple times before ultimately playing a significant role in their secondary to finish out the 2024 campaign.
Jefferson became a very strong locker room presence for Los Angeles and was productive on the field, logging 27 tackles in eight games and four starts.
The Chargers liked Jefferson so much that they re-signed him this offseason, although they understandably only handed the 33-year-old a one-year contract. But then, Los Angeles took safety R.J. Mickens in the sixth round of the NFL draft, complicating Jefferson's status in LA.
To make matters worse, Mickens has looked very impressive in Chargers training camp thus far, and it could ultimately put Jefferson's roster spot in jeopardy.
Derwin James, Alohi Gilman and Elijah Molden are all locks to make Los Angeles' 53-man roster. Now, in a world where the Bolts keep five safeties, both Jefferson and Mickens would be just fine. But what if the Chargers only decide to keep four, which is a distinct possibility?
It doesn't seem like Mickens is a cut candidate. Is it possible the Bolts release him and then place him on the practice squad? Sure, but the Clemson product appears very NFL ready and racked up 75 tackles, a couple of interceptions and seven passes defended last season.
Mickens doesn't overly stand out in any one particular area, but he is a solid all-around player. More importantly, he is nearly a decade younger than Jefferson, which will absolutely come into play when Los Angeles prepares to make its roster decisions.
Don't be surprised if Jefferson ultimately ends up losing his job if Mickens continues to show out for the rest of the summer.
