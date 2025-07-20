Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden already proving fans right with big training camp
Easily one of the most hyped aspects of the offseason for Los Angeles Chargers fans was the drafting of tight end Oronde Gadsden out of Syracuse in the fifth round this year.
Gadsden had a lot of things helping to create the hype, too. Everything about his draft stock suggested major upside that could help out Justin Herbert’s offense, while the Chargers’ approach to the tight end spot this offseason, headed up by free agent Tyler Conklin, left much to be desired.
And Gadsden has rewarded the hype from fans in kind.
The Chargers’ official social media accounts shared a wicked Gadsden highlight from training camp practice over the weekend:
It’s no easy feat to reel in an over-the-shoulder catch that a quarterback threaded into that type of spot while sprinting down the field, yet here is Gadsden doing just that in the early goings of training camp.
Gadsden still has some hurdles to clear as an all-around player when it comes to blocking and simply picking up the offense in order to crack the base offense. Conklin and Will Dissly, at least, project to stick in front of him on snap count charts.
But if early production like this leads into meaningful preseason work, perhaps Gadsden will carve out a niche role for himself in certain packages and get a chance to make some big plays as a rookie and start matching some of that hype thrown out by fans.
