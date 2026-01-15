Chargers roster moves sneak some hidden gems into the long-term plans

Lost in the chaos of the Los Angeles Chargers suffering another messy playoff exit and then firing offensive coordinator Greg Roman were a handful of roster moves.

The Chargers announced the standard roster moves to end a season right after the playoff loss to the New England Patriots. It was a typical set of moves to secure players on reserve/futures contracts while expanding the offseason roster ahead of landmarks like free agency and the draft.

Here’s a quick look at a snapshot of the moves and the top names fans should be excited about.

Chargers sign players to free-agent contracts

Peter Bowden, LS

Dalevon Campbell, WR

TeRah Edwards, DL

Luke Grimm, WR

JaQuae Jackson, WR

Amar Johnson , RB

Emany Johnson, LB

Josh Kaltenberger, C

Tanner McLachlan, TE

Garmon Randolph, OLB

Branson Taylor, G

DJ Uiagalelei, QB

Isas Waxter, CB

Thomas Yassmin, TE

Six minutes of Luke Grimm being an absolute stud. pic.twitter.com/fxTzdb6R0Q — Bryson Stricker (@BryBryStrick) June 5, 2024

The fan favorite is back again. One of the team’s most popular undrafted free agents, Grimm was a shifty little receiver at Kansas who had 2,472 yards and 23 scores on just 177 catches, averaging 14 yards per grab. He’s an ideal presence as a deep depth piece and has a little Ladd McConkey to his game.

Dalevon Campbell, WR

The #Panthers might’ve gotten a STEAL in Dalevon Campbell 👀 The new Panther might be somebody to look out for 🔥#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/en6lKa8SnK — BT. (@BTHatesPanthers) August 27, 2025

Another undrafted free agent, Campbell is a huge 6’4” target for quarterbacks who knows how to use his frame to win contested passes. There’s a reason the Carolina Panthers quickly claimed him off waivers in August when the Chargers briefly let him go. He led the Chargers with eight catches for 147 yards during the preseason.

Branson Taylor, G

A sixth-round pick by the Chargers this year, Taylor spent a chunk of his rookie season on the practice squad and was occasionally part of transactions around games. He’s a massive 6’6” and 330 pounds with upside. Keep in mind the Chargers keep finding production for similar late-round picks like Tarheeb Still.

