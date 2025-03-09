Chargers land two big-name weapons for Justin Herbert in recent mock draft
Not only will the Los Angeles Chargers look to upgrade the wide receiver position next to Ladd McConkey, but they'll look for improvements along the offense in general. The lack of playmakers outside of McConkey was evident in their Wild Card loss, but the regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh now have the resources to fix their offensive issues.
They'll be big players in free agency, but the Chargers could also look to make noise in the draft. Jordan Reid's recent two round mock draft on ESPN had the Chargers taking two major offensive weapons with their first several picks.
At No.22 overall, Reid had the Chargers select North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton: "I don't think there's a better prospect-to-team pairing than Hampton to the Chargers. He is tailor-made for Greg Roman's offense, as his 6-foot, 221-pound frame is a perfect fit for the Chargers' downhill scheme."
Reid went on to say that, "there are some scouts who have him ranked ahead of (Ashton) Jeanty at running back." Hampton is regarded as one of the top ballcarriers in this class, after he rushed for a whopping 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns on 5.9 yards per carry. He's take on the role of being their bellcow back for years to come.
In the second round, Reid had them select LSU tight end Mason Taylor:
"The Chargers could still use more offense, and Taylor is a smooth-moving tight end who thrives in the passing game. He can run everything in the route tree with his 6-foot-5, 255-pound frame, making him a reliable option for quarterback Justin Herbert."
Taylor had 546 yards and two touchdowns. As the Chargers look for an upgrade from Will Dissly, adding Taylor to the mix would be wise.
