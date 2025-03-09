Charger Report

Best landing spots for Joey Bosa after release from Chargers

The Chargers made the difficult decision to let Joey Bosa go this offseason. However, where are the best potential landing spots for the former Chargers star?

Tyler Reed

The Los Angeles Chargers had to make the difficult decision to release Joey Bosa, a move that has been quite hard on the fanbase.

However, the Chargers are ready to move toward the future, and now, Bosa is, too. But Bosa's future is still undecided.

So, where could the former Chargers star end up? Bosa will more than likely have many suitors lining up for his services; however, here are the best landing spots for him in 2025.

San Francisco 49ers

The choice that many fans had as soon as the news was announced of Bosa's release was that the San Francisco 49ers could be the perfect landing spot.

A move to San Francisco would have Joey lining up with his brother Nick and could make the 49ers a strong pass-rushing unit.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles could be in the market for a new edge rusher, as Josh Sweat is a free agent. Losing Sweat would be a bad blow for the Eagles, but adding Bosa could help with the loss of such a great talent.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers finished eighth in sacks this season, finishing with 45 as a team. The Packers are 17th in cap space, so they may not be one of the top teams in the Bosa sweepstakes. However, don't count them out as a real threat to land him.

Joey Bos
