Chargers could lose key free agent if teams like Titans drive up bidding war
The Los Angeles Chargers have multiple highly regarded players set to enter NFL free agency this offseason.
One is as obvious as it gets: Khalil Mack.
An offseason ago, the veteran and future Hall of Famer was a question mark when it came to his playing future. He could opt for retirement this offseason, or perhaps even look elsewhere if he wants to take a shot at contending somewhere else.
But perhaps more important to the long-term success of the Chargers? Fellow pass-rusher Odafe Oweh, who came over via trade and immediately broke out in Jesse Minter’s defense.
Other teams, of course, will have an interest in ripping Oweh away from the Chargers.
Key Chargers free agent projected as best fit for different team
Teams are going to be all over Oweh after seeing what he can do in Los Angeles.
It’s not often, after all, that a 27-year-old pass-rusher and former first-round pick who still appears to be ascending hits free agency at all.
Case in point, one analysis has Oweh’s best fit this offseason as with the Tennessee Titans. The idea comes from Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron:
“To his credit, Oweh led two different teams in PFF pass-rush grade (among defenders with at least 100 pass-rush snaps), generating a 71.1 mark with the Ravens before being traded to the Chargers, where he earned a 77.7 figure. Cumulatively, Oweh’s 78.0 PFF pass-rush grade finished 18th among all qualifying edge rushers.”
That’s just one example of the sort of teams the Chargers will have to fend off if they want Oweh back in the fold in 2026 and beyond.
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office boast more than $100 million in free cap space to work with, so paying up for Oweh shouldn't be that big of a deal.
Plus, it’s more important than ever to capitalize on successful trades like this to keep premium positions locked down for the future. They’re looking at attempting to keep things going well with Minter leaving to be head coach offset the Baltimore Ravens now, too.
That said, Hortiz and the Chargers have also been really frugal at times. If other teams ramp up the asking price on Oweh, there’s reason to be a little concerned that they eventually bow out of the running.
Will a desperate team like the Titans force this? Hard to say, but the Chargers technically have two big-name pass-rushers to consider paying up, never mind the rest of the roster they need to keep in mind when looking at the budget.
