Blockbuster NFL trade speculation hurts Chargers’ DK Metcalf outlook
If the Los Angeles Chargers really want to trade for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office better make something happen in a hurry.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers feel like the top trade destination for Metcalf. But it sounds like a desperate team like the New England Patriots could block such a move.
Appearing on Pat McAfee’s show this week, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah hinted that things are heavily swinging in New England’s direction, based on what he’s hearing.
"Everybody in the league thinks that DK Metcalf is going to New England,” Jeremiah said.
While it’s not an official report, it’s pretty telling that other teams weren’t mentioned by such a well-connected insider.
RELATED: Don't rule out a Joey Bosa return to the Los Angeles Chargers just yet
Granted, this assumes that the Chargers are actually in agreement with a vast portion of their fanbase that Metcalf is worth acquiring. Doing so would cost a notable draft pick, perhaps as high as the second round, while also agreeing to give him a massive contract extension upon arrival.
Teams like the Patriots would have a trade compensation advantage over the Chargers, too, as New England picks high in the second round (38) compared to Harbaugh’s playoff squad (55).
That said, Metcalf reportedly wants to play in a warm locale with a stable quarterback, too, which, come on – Los Angeles and Justin Herbert.
With Tee Higgins off the market, Metcalf is far and away the best wideout option for needy teams like the Chargers, who need a No. 1 to run with Ladd McConkey. But teams in very different stages of roster-building like the Patriots will continue to present major hurdles blocking the Chargers from making fan-requested moves like this.
