Chargers free agents list: All 28 LA players headed to the open market
NFL free agency kicks off at 4:00 pm EST on Wednesday, March 12. While teams can't officially sign contracts until then, they are permitted to start negotiations with free agents beginning at noon easter on Monday, March 10.
The Los Angeles Chargers have already begun making moves ahead of free agency, with their biggest decision being to release Joey Bosa. There will be more players exiting with a slew of contracts expiring.
L.A. has 26 unrestricted free agents and two restricted free agents scheduled for free agency. Let's take a look at each category.
Unrestricted Free Agents
An unrestricted free agent has accrued at least four seasons in the NFL. They're free to sign with any team as soon as the new league year begins.
Offense
- Bradley Bozeman, C
- DJ Chark, WR
- JK Dobbins, RB
- Hayden Hurst, TE
- Simi Fehoko, WR
- Taylor Heinicke, QB
- Brenden Jaimes, OL
- Sam Mustipher, OL
- Josh Palmer, WR
- Jalen Reagor, WR/KR
- Easton Stick, QB
Defense
- Eli Apple, CB
- Troy Dye, LB
- Poona Ford, DT
- Morgan Fox, DL
- Kristian Fulton, CB
- Tony Jefferson, S
- Khalil Mack, EDGE
- Marcus Maye, S
- Nick Niemann, LB
- Denzel Perryman, LB
- Shaq Quarterman, LB
- Chris Rumph II, DE
- Asante Samuel, Jr., CB
- Teair Tart, DT
Special Teams
- JK Scott, P
Restricted Free Agents
A restricted free agent has three accrued seasons and their current team can give them a qualifying tender. That allows them to match any deal negotiated with another team. If they decide not to match, they will receive compensation — based on the tender.
Offense
- Foster Sarell, OL
- Stone Smartt, TE
The biggest name the Chargers could lose in Khalil Mack — and the expectation is that he will exit. If they end up losing Mack and Bosa in the same offseason, it would be a huge hit to their defensive line. It would also change their primary need heading into free agency and the 2025 NFL draft.
