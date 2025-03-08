Charger Report

Chargers projected as top landing spot for NFL sack king, could let Khalil Mack walk

In need of an edge rusher, one NFL analyst feels the Los Angeles Chargers could be in the running for this All-Pro defensive difference maker.

Brian Letscher

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) against the Arizona Cardinals.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) against the Arizona Cardinals. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Edge rushers. After the Philadelphia Eagles destroyed Kansas City's offensive line with six sacks in the Super Bowl, the entire NFL is clamoring to secure the top sackmasters. There are several notable free agents on the market including Josh Sweat (Eagles), Hassan Reddick (Jets) and, of course, the Chargers' nine-time Pro Bowler, Khalil Mack.

Khalil Mack, Patrick Mahomes
Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With the recent release of Joey Bosa, Los Angeles is no doubt looking at the chess board, deciding whether to keep Mack or let him sign elsewhere. At 31 years old with just six sacks in 2024, Mack's age is up and productivity down, which has many questioning whether he's worth his projected free agent value of $23.6 million. An enticing possibility, however, emerged on Thursday when Cincinnati Bengals star edge rusher, Trey Hendrickson, requested a trade -- and the Bengals agreed.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Mack and the release of Bosa, Sanjesh Singh of NBC Sports contends that the Chargers could be an ideal landing spot for Hendrickson.

"...[teams] looking to contend should be the type of market Hendrickson enters...Hendrickson could quickly become the face of a robust defense with head coach Jim Harbaugh off to a promising start, with Los Angeles having money to spend for a future long-term deal."

Trey Hendrickson
Sep 15, 2024; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates against the Kansas City Chiefs / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Yes, Hendrickson is 30 years old. He also led the league with 34.5 sacks the last two seasons. He was named 1st Team All-Pro for the first time in his career in 2024 and was second in the NFL in pass-rush-win-rate. Mack didn't make the Top 20 last year.

Hendrickson has one more year left on his deal that pays him $18 million in 2025. The Chargers have plenty of cap space, however, and it's still less than Mack's projected price. The Bengals will ask for a couple of high draft picks -- in the neighborhood of a 2nd and 3rd rounder -- but for a team that is looking to make another big leap in Jim Harbaugh's second season, the Chargers could do very well letting Mack go and making a move for Hendrickson.

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers could have secret weapon in DK Metcalf trade sweepstakes

Los Angeles Chargers player hints at reaching out to DK Metcalf

Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing RB Nick Chubb

Shocking trade request increases Chargers' chances of keeping Khalil Mack

Chargers blockbuster trade prediction adds disgruntled 2-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

Chargers could exit star free agent sweepstakes if contract buzz is true

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News