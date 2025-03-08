Chargers projected as top landing spot for NFL sack king, could let Khalil Mack walk
Edge rushers. After the Philadelphia Eagles destroyed Kansas City's offensive line with six sacks in the Super Bowl, the entire NFL is clamoring to secure the top sackmasters. There are several notable free agents on the market including Josh Sweat (Eagles), Hassan Reddick (Jets) and, of course, the Chargers' nine-time Pro Bowler, Khalil Mack.
With the recent release of Joey Bosa, Los Angeles is no doubt looking at the chess board, deciding whether to keep Mack or let him sign elsewhere. At 31 years old with just six sacks in 2024, Mack's age is up and productivity down, which has many questioning whether he's worth his projected free agent value of $23.6 million. An enticing possibility, however, emerged on Thursday when Cincinnati Bengals star edge rusher, Trey Hendrickson, requested a trade -- and the Bengals agreed.
Given the uncertainty surrounding Mack and the release of Bosa, Sanjesh Singh of NBC Sports contends that the Chargers could be an ideal landing spot for Hendrickson.
"...[teams] looking to contend should be the type of market Hendrickson enters...Hendrickson could quickly become the face of a robust defense with head coach Jim Harbaugh off to a promising start, with Los Angeles having money to spend for a future long-term deal."
Yes, Hendrickson is 30 years old. He also led the league with 34.5 sacks the last two seasons. He was named 1st Team All-Pro for the first time in his career in 2024 and was second in the NFL in pass-rush-win-rate. Mack didn't make the Top 20 last year.
Hendrickson has one more year left on his deal that pays him $18 million in 2025. The Chargers have plenty of cap space, however, and it's still less than Mack's projected price. The Bengals will ask for a couple of high draft picks -- in the neighborhood of a 2nd and 3rd rounder -- but for a team that is looking to make another big leap in Jim Harbaugh's second season, the Chargers could do very well letting Mack go and making a move for Hendrickson.
