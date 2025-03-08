Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing RB Najee Harris
The Los Angeles Chargers went out on a limb in 2024 and signed J.K. Dobbins away from the Baltimore Ravens. While Dobbins always had the talent to be a star, he struggled with durability, playing in nine games over the past three seasons.
L.A. won that gamble with Dobbins putting up his best campaign as a pro. Now, he's set to cash in during free agency, which leaves the Chargers with a dilemma. Do they sign Dobbins to a long-term deal and hope he stays healthy, or look for an alternative in free agency?
RELATED: Don't rule out a Joey Bosa return to the Los Angeles Chargers just yet
If they choose to let Dobbins walk, they could once again target someone from the AFC North. Najee Harris is going to hit the open market after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Najee Harris free agency market value
Harris is an underrated back who isn't flashy but gets the job done. He's also been asked to do a lot of heavy lifting as he's worked with Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields for much of his career. That's why it shouldn't be too surprising to see his market value is similar to Dobbins, with Spotrac estimating his next contract at $27.5 million over three years.
Pros of Chargers signing Najee Harris
What stands out about Harris is his size and durability. The Alabama product is an imposing 6-foot-1 and 242 pounds. That's nearly 30 pounds more than Dobbins' listed weight. In another contrast to Dobbins, Harris has never missed a game.
Harris is able to use that size to push the ball forward but he's also a capable receiver out of the backfield. He enters free agency with 4,312 yards on the ground and 28 touchdowns while adding 1,149 yards and six scores on 180 receptions. For good measure, he's excellent with ball security and had no fumbles this year.
Cons of Chargers signing Najee Harris
The cons with Harris would be his contract and lack of explosiveness. An average of $9.2 million for a running back is justifyable if they're a dynamic weapon, but that's not the case with Harris. He averages just 3.9 yards per attempt in his career and has a career long of 37 yards.
Verdict
If the Chargers were going to pay that estimated market value, Dobbins would make more sense. Harris could be a decent option if the price tag was cut in half, but until that happens, it's best to look elsewhere.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers could have secret weapon in DK Metcalf trade sweepstakes
Los Angeles Chargers player hints at reaching out to DK Metcalf
Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing RB Nick Chubb
Shocking trade request increases Chargers' chances of keeping Khalil Mack
Chargers blockbuster trade prediction adds disgruntled 2-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
Chargers could exit star free agent sweepstakes if contract buzz is true