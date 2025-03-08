5 Chargers free agents LA must re-sign before market opens
It's a team that won 11 games and reached the playoffs, quite the comeback from a disastrous 5-12 season the previous year that resulted in many changes for the organization. The Los Angeles Chargers were one of three teams from the AFC West to reach the postseason in 2024.
Unfortunately for head coach Jim Harbaugh (back in the NFL since 2014) and company, it all ended with an ugly 32-12 loss in the wild card round at Houston in which quarterback Justin Herbert suffered through a forgettable afternoon.
Still, there is reason for great optimism here. Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz have the makings of a team that with a little more help may finally be the club that ends Kansas City’s nine-year reign as AFC West champions.
The Chargers enter free agency next week with plenty of salary-cap room (via Spotrac). The Bolts have even more so now with the recent release of defensive end Joey Bosa. Here are five of their own potential unrestricted free agents that the franchise should not allow to test the open market.
5. NT Poona Ford
Harbaugh brought Jesse Minter over from the University of Michigan to be his defensive coordinator. The Chargers responded and allowed the fewest points in the league. However, this unit waned a pit down the stretch, and had its issues vs. the run. That didn’t appear to be the fault of nose tackle Poona Ford, who was Pro Football Focus’ fifth-ranked interior defender in 2024.
In his first season with the Bolts, the 5’11”, 310-pound pro started all 18 games for the Bolts—including the playoff loss at Houston. He's PFF’s third-ranked run defender on the inside behind Miami’s Calais Campbell and the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence.
4. LB Denzel Perryman
He spent his first six seasons with the Chargers after the organization made him a second-round draft choice in 2015. He returned to the Bolts last offseason after stints with Raiders (2021) and Texans (2023), earning a Pro Bowl invitation with the Silver and Black. Linebacker Denzel Perryman made 11 starts for Jim Harbaugh’s club, finishing fifth on the club with 55 total tackles.
The former Miami Hurricane came up with only one sack, however it’s interesting to note that only three linebackers earned a higher pass-rush grade this past season from Pro Football Focus than Perryman. He could return on another one-year deal.
3. RB J.K. Dobbins
He enjoyed a career year in 2024, and finished second in the voting for NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors. J.K. Dobbins began his career in 2020 with John Harbaugh’s Ravens. The second-round pick from Ohio State played in 15 games as a rookie, totaling 134 carries for 805 yards and nine TDs. However, he missed all of his second season, and all but one game in 2023.
He joined Jim Harbaugh’s club in 2024 via a one-year deal. Despite missing four games, the former Buckeye amassed career highs in attempts (195), rushing yards (905), catches (32), and scrimmage yards (1,058)—again reaching the end zone nine times. On Friday night, the Chargers released RB Gus Edwards.
2. CB Kristian Fulton
Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz has a decision to make on five defensive backs that could hit the unrestricted free-agent market next week. That includes a trio of cornerbacks in Asante Samuel Jr., Eli Apple, and Kristian Fulton. The latter was a second-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2020, and the former LSU product joined the Bolts via a one-year deal last offseason.
In 15 games, he totaled 51 tackles, one interception, and seven passes defensed. Fulton’s 14 starts and 51 defensive stops were career highs. More significantly, his 68.9 grade by Pro Football Focus was the highest of the five-year defender’s career.
1. EDGE Khalil Mack
He may have been the Chargers’ best overall defensive player this past season, and figures to be very highly coveted if he hits the free-agent market next week. Khalil Mack is in the midst of putting together a Hall of Fame resume. He has spent the past three seasons with the Bolts, all of them resulting in Pro Bowl invitations.
The 11-year pro has racked up 31.0 sacks in 50 regular-season contests (6.0 sacks in 2024), along with nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In two playoff appearances with the team, Mack has a combined 10 tackles and three more sacks. Can the Chargers afford to let him get away?
