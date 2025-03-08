Chargers listed as a potential suitor for 49ers' veteran free agent
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing to lose Kristian Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr, leaving some potential question marks about their secondary. Rookies Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart played admirably well last season, but a veteran is still needed in that room.
How about one with plenty of playoff experience?
Charvarius Ward is set to be among the top free-agent cornerbacks next week and could pique the Chargers' interest. Bleacher Report, who had Ward as their No.5 available free agent, listed the Chargers as a potential suitor for the former 49er and Chief.
"The Chargers should consider adding Ward if they lose Kristian Fulton and/or Asante Samuel Jr. in free agency. Jim Harbaugh is likely looking to build a defensive powerhouse in L.A., and Ward could add the postseason experience that the Chargers largely lack."
Ward's market value is set at $15.3 million per year, according to Spotrac. Their projected contract for him is three years, $45.8 million, a deal the Chargers could afford if they please.
