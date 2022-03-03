Chargers Met With UCLA OT Sean Rhyan at NFL Combine

The Chargers met with a local product, UCLA offensive tackle Sean Rhyan, at the NFL Combine.

Day three of the NFL Combine is here. Offensive lineman and running backs will go through their round of interviews. Meanwhile, quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will hit the field for the first day of on-field drills.

Among the abundance of prospects holding interviews with NFL reporters inside the Indiana Convention Center, UCLA offensive tackle Sean Rhyan said he met with the Chargers.

Rhyan specifically noted that he and Chargers assistant offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett had some good conversations during their meeting.

Rhyan was a three-year starter for Chip Kelly's run scheme offense at UCLA, collecting 31 starts, primarily at left tackle. He was named a First-team All-Pac-12 selection by the coaches and second-team by the AP.

The pros to his game include having a thick build, giving him an adequate base to work from. Rhyan has explosive hands with the proper awareness to displace his opposition with the jolt he delivers in moving the bodies in front of him.

Some areas in which he still needs some refinement stem from his lateral quickness. Speed rushers can give him trouble, forcing his feet to get out of rhythm and sometimes cross over.

Nonetheless, Rhyan has a background of playing multiple sports aside from football. He was a decorated track and field athlete, rugby player and hit from both sides of the plate in baseball, while also registering school records in the shot put and discus.

Rhyan is ideally a high-developmental prospect that will likely hear his name called during the early stages of Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Chargers also met with his UCLA teammate, Greg Dulcich, one of the top tight ends in this year's draft class.

