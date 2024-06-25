Chargers News: Late-Round Rookie Expected to Provide Windfall for Fantasy Owners
Although veteran Los Angeles Chargers running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards (the latter of whom is a new addition via free agency) are no doubt expecting to nab the lion's share of touches as the team's top partners at the position for Pro Bowl quarterback, sixth round rookie draft pick Kimani Vidal has a decent shot to thrive in Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman's offense, writes Brandon Howard of CBS Sports.
"Under new coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are expected to be a run-first offense with a potentially dominant offensive line. That's good for any hard-nosed, downhill running back who plays for them, and it's precisely the kind of back Vidal is. At Troy, Vidal produced back-to-back seasons with over 1,250 total yards and 10-plus touchdowns, and was also a factor in the passing game (at least 18 grabs per season). He'll compete this preseason with Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, both of whom are familiar with this offensive scheme going back to their days in Baltimore, but Edwards is 29 years old and Dobbins is coming back from another season-ending injury. It's not wrong to think that at some point this season Vidal will be the Chargers' lead RB."
A Third-Team All-American in 2023, Vidal was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-Sun Belt honoree during his tenure with the Trojans.
