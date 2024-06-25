Chargers News: How Weakened WR Room, Strengthened Run Game Impacts Justin Herbert
How will the Los Angeles Chargers' massive personnel changes in the offseason impact Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert?
Brandon Howard of CBS Sports, for one, believes that L.A.'s new emphasis on a run game could weaken his numbers — but lead to more winning under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
"After trading Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick and releasing Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett, the Chargers will need to replace 236 receptions from a season ago," Howard writes. "Between last year's first-round selection Quentin Johnston, this year's second-round pick Ladd McConkey, and free-agent signing DJ Chark Jr., the Chargers' revamped wide receiver corps will attempt to make up for the production they lost in the offseason. However, replacing Allen's 108 receptions alone presents a daunting task. Additionally, the Chargers have strengthened their run game by signing Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, along with tight end Will Dissly, known for his effectiveness as a blocker. This suggests a shift towards a more run-focused offense in 2024. While this approach may impact Justin Herbert's stats, it could lead to improved team performance overall."
