Chargers Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Easton Stick, Rookie to Watch in Fantasy
The Los Angeles Chargers seem poised to make a postseason push once again, under the tutelage of new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz. After canning former head coach Brandon Staley and ex-GM Tom Telesco, owner Dean Spanos is, somewhat surprisingly, gearing up for bigger and better things.
Chargers News: Los Angeles Reserve Reflects on Jim Harbaugh Hire
New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is making quite the impression on a lot of his fresh constituents, including a key reserve.
Chargers News: Easton Stick Recalls Disastrous First Start with Los Angeles
Backup Bolts quarterback Easton Stick, who started in the stead of an injured Justin Herbert across the team's last four contests (all losses), detailed his first disastrous failing for L.A., a 63-21 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders that resulted in the late-season firings of Staley and Telesco.
Chargers News: Young Bolts Star Projected As All-Rookie Teamer
Hortiz's thorough L.A. draft class includes a starry young prospect, who is seen as a likely All-Rookie Team honoree.
Chargers News: Late-Round Rookie Expected to Provide Windfall for Fantasy Owners
Later in the 2024 NFL Draft, Hortiz selected an intriguing young talent who could provide fantasy football owners with some late-round draft gains as they build their own rosters.
Chargers News: Who Will Lead Los Angeles in Receptions This Year?
With L.A.'s top two receivers out the door, Los Angeles boasts a major opportunity for its lingering young wideout talent.
Chargers News: Where Gus Edwards Should Be Drafted Among Fantasy Running Backs
Los Angeles, looking to explore a run-heavy offense, poached Gus Edwards from Hortiz's old stomping grounds, the Baltimore Ravens.