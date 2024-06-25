Chargers News: Who Will Lead Los Angeles in Receptions This Year?
The Los Angeles Chargers are completely changing how they approach offense this season under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Greg Roman. After new general manager Joe Hortiz flipped six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears and cut Justin Herbert's second-most preferred wideout target, Mike Williams, a fresh opportunity to become the team's WR1 — and WR2 — this season has naturally emerged.
Brandon Howard of CBS Sports believes that former Georgia Bulldogs two-time CFP national champion Ladd McConkey, whom L.A. selected with the No. 34 pick in April's 2024 NFL Draft, could become the team's top wide receiver this season.
"There's a very real chance McConkey, the Chargers' second-round pick out of Georgia, will lead the team in receptions and receiving yards this season," Howard writes. "That's why he's arguably the first Chargers player you should draft in one-QB leagues -- even ahead of Justin Herbert. McConkey was great in college because he was in sync with his quarterback, and through offseason workouts it appears he's already connecting with Herbert. That'll help McConkey replace Keenan Allen as the Chargers' slot receiver, a role that could open up for as many as seven targets per game (Allen saw 8.5 or more targets per game in each of his last seven seasons but it was in a different system). And while McConkey is slight (5-foot-8 and 186 pounds), he is a route-running maestro who will get open frequently. His upside is greater in PPR since his volume figures to be high, which is why Round 7 is a decent time to take him; wait another round in redraft non-PPR leagues. As for rookie-only drafts, expect McConkey to get grabbed anywhere from sixth to 10th overall depending on format and scoring."
Joshua Palmer is the incumbent pass catcher who was the biggest Herbert focus last season, and presumably the top competition for McConkey.
The Second-Team All-SEC honoree wrapped up his three-season collegiate career with 119 receptions for 1,687 total yards (averaging 14.2 yards per) and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns.
