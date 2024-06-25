Chargers News: Where Gus Edwards Should Be Drafted Among Fantasy Running Backs
A big part of the reconfigured Los Angeles Chargers' fresh emphasis on a smashmouth offensive approach this season was team president Joe Hortiz's decision to ink former Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards to a fresh two-season, $6.5 million deal with the club. He looks to be a big component of the team's emphasis on the run game, an interesting choice given Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert's aptitude as a prolific passer.
The 6-foot-1, 238-pound Rutgers product signed with Baltimore after going undrafted in 2018, and blossomed into a productive back for two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. Last year (his best thus far as a pro), Edwards started in nine of the 17 games he played. On 198 rushing attempts, he ran for 810 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 12 receptions for 180 total yards.
So where should prospective fantasy football owners slot Edwards in when they draft?
According to Brandon Howard of CBS Sports, Edwards' value varies depending on the fantasy league in question.
"Edwards signed with the Chargers this offseason, and he's expected to open the year as the No. 1 running back in Los Angeles. Edwards is worth drafting as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy running back as early as Round 7 in the majority of leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats," writes Howard. "He'll compete with J.K. Dobbins and rookie Kimani Vidal for touches, but Edwards should lead the team in carries, rushing yards and touchdowns if he stays healthy. And this is a favorable situation to play for Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was with Edwards in Baltimore as well. Edwards, 29, set career highs in 2023 with the Ravens in carries (198), rushing yards (810), rushing touchdowns (13), receptions (12) and receiving yards (180). He's unlikely to become a threat in the passing game, but Edwards could have another big season on the ground. He has the potential to be a top-24 running back in all leagues."
