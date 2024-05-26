Chargers Notes: JK Dobbins, Jim Harbaugh's Next Coaching Frontier, Playoff Odds
The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to move on from the ugly business of their 5-12 run in 2023. Thanks to the arrival of new head coach Jim Harbaugh, new general manager Joe Hortiz, key new veterans, and eight talented rookies, the Bolts are looking to to flip that record on its ear in 2024.
Here are the latest notes on their push for success.
New Charger J.K. Dobbins On Comeback Trail This Fall
One of the Bolts' critical running back signings, ex-Baltimore Raven J.K. Dobbins, is pining for a comeback season. He's missed all but eight games across the last three years due to knee and Achilles tendon injuries.
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh's Latest Coaching Venture Is A Family Affair
First-year Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is expanding his Southern California coaching outreach beyond the confines of SoFi Stadium.
Chargers News: Rising L.A. Defender Earns Rave Review from His Head Coach
Jim Harbaugh seems to already have set his sights on the upside of this intriguing young linebacker.
Chargers News: Justin Herbert Derided for Uneven Recent Luck
Pro Bowl Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert has gotten some flak for his recent injury and late-game woes... to the point where the well-compensated signal caller has even been critiqued as one of the most unfairly regarded at his position.