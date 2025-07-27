LaDanian Tomlinson makes All-Quarter Century Team after legendary career
The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping for stability in the backfield this upcoming season as the team brought in Najee Harris and drafted Omarion Hampton with its first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, there was a time when the franchise never had to worry about what was going on in the backfield. For nine seasons, the Chargers could count on LaDanian Tomlinson to carry the load. His time with the Chargers made Tomlinson a hall of famer, and one of the greatest ever to play the game.
Recently, the team at Sports Illustrated's "MMQB" created the ultimate team of the last 25 years in the NFL, and Tomlinson earned the top spot at running back for the All-Quarter Century Team.
"Tomlinson was a nearly unanimous selection for the first team. He trails Gore and Peterson in rushing yards since 2000, but his 145 rushing touchdowns clear second place (Peterson) by 25, and in fewer games. Tomlinson was a first-team All-Pro three times, Peterson four times, and they are the two most recent non-QBs to win league MVP," wrote the MMQB team.
Tomlinson's career accolades are stuff that most athletes could only dream of. At one time, the Chargers offense was an unstoppable force, which makes it even more painful that they could never win the big game.
