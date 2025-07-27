Charger Report

LaDanian Tomlinson makes All-Quarter Century Team after legendary career

Los Angeles Chargers legend LaDanian Tomlinson receives another honor after landing on Sports Illustrated's All-Quarter Century Team.

Tyler Reed

San Diego Chargers running back LaDanian Tomlinson looks downfield during 1st half action against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field
San Diego Chargers running back LaDanian Tomlinson looks downfield during 1st half action against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping for stability in the backfield this upcoming season as the team brought in Najee Harris and drafted Omarion Hampton with its first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, there was a time when the franchise never had to worry about what was going on in the backfield. For nine seasons, the Chargers could count on LaDanian Tomlinson to carry the load. His time with the Chargers made Tomlinson a hall of famer, and one of the greatest ever to play the game.

RELATED: Chargers could opt to sign 6-time Pro Bowler after Mike Williams curveball

Recently, the team at Sports Illustrated's "MMQB" created the ultimate team of the last 25 years in the NFL, and Tomlinson earned the top spot at running back for the All-Quarter Century Team.

"Tomlinson was a nearly unanimous selection for the first team. He trails Gore and Peterson in rushing yards since 2000, but his 145 rushing touchdowns clear second place (Peterson) by 25, and in fewer games. Tomlinson was a first-team All-Pro three times, Peterson four times, and they are the two most recent non-QBs to win league MVP," wrote the MMQB team.

Tomlinson's career accolades are stuff that most athletes could only dream of. At one time, the Chargers offense was an unstoppable force, which makes it even more painful that they could never win the big game.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Tre Harris makes big play at Chargers training camp right after ending holdout

Chargers beloved veteran in big trouble at camp thanks to rising youngster

Quentin Johnston redemption tour starts with 53-yard touchdown at Chargers training camp

Chargers linked to major big-play threat for Justin Herbert

Trey Lance already making some unexpected noise at Chargers training camp

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News