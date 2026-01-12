Odafe Oweh, Omarion Hampton and Chargers winners and losers after playoff loss

The Los Angeles Chargers have just come off a playoff loss against the No. 2-seeded New England Patriots. A loss that had many sour notes to it, as it was a sloppy game overall. However, enough guys were able to make this team fight to the very end, giving an overall close yet frustrating game for both fans...even if the outcome is not what was wanted by the Chargers.

Winner - EDGE Odafe Oweh

Starting with a positive note, the Chargers absolutely nailed their trade acquisition of Odafe Oweh. In this playoff matchup, he racked up a monster statline of: four pressures, three sacks and five stops. He instantly becomes a must re-sign for the Chargers in the offseason. The same off-season that starts today.

RELATED: Chargers, Justin Herbert slammed as they lose in playoffs yet again

Loser - Returner Derius Davis

Derius Davis has quickly gone from Chargers fan favorite to a must-cut in this current off-season. Drafted as a fourth-round selection to become the Chargers' ace as a returner, he has declined mightily, proving to be more of an issue than a solution. Injuries have also not been kind to Davis.

Davis, in this game, had 3 returns for

76 yards, a 25.3 average. A touchback is at the 35.





Winner - RB Kimani Vidal

Kimani Vidal might be the biggest winner of this entire season, going from being cut on the final 53-man roster to the most crucial runner the Chargers had the entire season. In this specific matchup, Vidal had 51 total yards. This is not eye-popping numbers, but the entire offense lacked any sort of ability and would have been even worse (somehow possible) without their former sixth-round runner.

Loser - RB Omarion Hampton

This selection is strictly plucked from this game. Hampton had one carry for a negative yard. He was touted to play tonight, with positivity all over that he may actually have an impact on the game. His ankle injury was more serious than initially thought; it was obvious that he was not able to play at the standard he sets for himself. Look for Hampton to get healthy for next season and make a true impact.

RELATED: Justin Herbert and Chargers' offense hapless again in yet another playoff loss

Winner - IDL Teair Tart

Teair Tart gave Oweh a run for his money for the best defensive lineman on the field. Both he and Oweh need to return to this team, earning as much money as they possibly want. Tart has been a huge splash player, having one sack, one batted ball turned interception, three stops and multiple coverage snaps that helped this defense do as much as possible to slow down the Patriots high-powered offense.

As a conclusion, the entire offense could be put as a "loser" as Justin Herbert, Greg Roman, the entire offensive line, wide receivers, etc all played awful tonight, but as the reader you already know this. Will spare talking about this terrible performance for now, and end off by saying: Are you ready to do this all over again next year?

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Referee's blatant missed call on Herbert hit to head costs Chargers 6-3 halftime deficit

Greg Roman earns more criticism after Charges flail aimlessly early vs. Patriots

Chargers bungle opportunity for early points off Daiyan Henley interception of Drake Maye