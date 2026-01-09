ESPN makes encouraging bold prediction for Chargers' Omarion Hampton vs. Patriots

For the Los Angeles Chargers to upset the New England Patriots in their AFC Wild Card playoff game Sunday night in Foxboro, their two key offensive players will have to perform outside of their comfort levels.

Quarterback Justin Herbert - 0-2 in the playoffs - needs to show he can produce in the most pressured of environments. And, according to ESPN, rookie running back Omarion can - and will - play his best game as a pro.

Hampton has only one 100-yard game this season (Week 4 at the New York Giants) and because of a broken foot has no more than 16 carries in a game in more than three months. Nonetheless, the experts at ESPN are predicting a breakout, career-best game for him at Gillette Stadium.

"Chargers RB Omarion Hampton will shine on 20-plus carries and 100-plus yards against a poor Patriots run defense, especially if DT Khyiris Tonga (foot) can't go," ESPN writes. "The Chargers need to run the ball to protect their offensive line and control pace, and Hampton has looked solid since returning from his ankle injury."

Hampton scored a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans in December, but sat out last week's regular-season finale to rest his foot and ankle.

We're not sure about ESPN's claim as the "poor Patriot run defense." New England ranked sixth against the run in the regular season, giving up only 101 yards per game and 11 total touchdowns on the ground. The Chargers ranked 8th at 105 yards and 16 scores. Only the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams allowed fewer rushing touchdowns than the Pats.

A big day from Hampton - especially 20+ carries and 100+ yards - would be a pleasant surprise indeed.

