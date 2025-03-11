Charger Report

Najee Harris contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed

Chris Roling

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
When the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to sign running back Najee Harris in free agency, the fact it was a reported $9.25 million contract for one year raised some eyebrows. 

A day later, the fine details of Harris’ contract with the Chargers have come to light. 

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Harris’ deal carries a $3.75 million signing bonus with a fully guaranteed $1.5 million base salary. The rest? A whopping $4 million in rushing yards incentives. 

In other words, the Chargers gave out a $5.25 million base salary that can escalate all the way up to $9.25 million. 


That’s an overall fantastic value for Harris, who has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in each of his seasons as a pro to date and projects to do well in Greg Roman’s scheme while Justin Herbert directs the offense.

A year ago, the Chargers signed J.K. Dobbins to a one-year deal worth $1.6 million on a prove-it basis after a career filled with injuries. They paid Gus Edwards $6.5 million over two years and cut him this offseason.

Bumping that scale up for Harris is a no-brainer that locked him in for one season. If it works out and he’s reaching that $9.25 million, the Chargers offense is likely going to have the team contending for a playoff spot again.

