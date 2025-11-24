Chargers' major free agent mistake from five years ago still performing elsewhere
In the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the Chargers decided to take the successor to all-time legend, Antonio Gates, Hunter Henry out of Arkansas. He was touted for his well-rounded ability in all phases of offense, with a natural feel for the game.
Playing with Philip Rivers during his first four seasons, Henry was always a solid contributor, giving the Chargers reason to believe he can grow with Rivers' eventual successor, 2020 first round pick, Justin Herbert.
During that 2020 season, Henry was still the same player he was with Rivers, a solid contributor who acted as a safety option for whoever was taking snaps as the Chargers quarterback.
As a 26-year-old pending free agent who showed great rapport with a young quarterback, it should have been a no-brainer to re-sign the former second-round selection. That did not happen.
Five years later, Henry is showing the Chargers what they decided to move on from.
After the 2020 season, Henry signed with the New England Patriots on a three-year contract worth $37.5 million.
Starting with the Chargers side of the equation, the Bolts relied upon veteran journeyman tight ends to fill the position up until 2025, where a late-round selection has finally saved the Bolts from below-average to middling tight end play. More on that selection later.
Guys like Jared Cook, Gerald Everett and Will Dissly did what they could as options in the passing offense, but none of whom were able to prove to be as valuable as Henry once was, and was during those same seasons.
Henry, even with poor quarterback play, was able to be a strong contributor as one of the few bright spots on the bad Patriots offenses. From 2021 to 2024, He garnered 199 catches for 2205 yards and 19 touchdowns. Chargers starting tight ends in that same span (in an offense that passed the football more) had 207 catches, 2011 yards and 13 touchdowns.
While not the biggest difference, context is key considering the offensive surroundings were much worse for Henry. He was also a much better blocker than any Chargers tight end during that span, with only Dissly giving him a run for his money in 2024.
Moving forward to 2025, the Patriots' tight end is still his consistent self, now surrounded by much more offensive talent. As of the Chargers bye week (Week 12), Henry had an incredible seven catches, 115 yards and a touchdown day against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The saving grace of this entire blunder by the Chargers five seasons ago is the 2025 fifth-round selection of Oronde Gadsden II. The rookie has been lights out since his opportunity arose, having more yardage than Henry in 2025, before accounting for Week 12's stats.
As a five-year retrospective, did the Chargers make the correct decision to move on from their star tight end? Did the selection of Oronde Gadsden II make all things right?
