Chargers' offensive embarrassment should lead to organizational soul-searching

The Los Angeles Chargers travelled to challenge the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots, in the wildcard round of the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. The offensive gameplan was apparently left back in Los Angeles.

The Chargers defense gave everything they could to keep the Chargers in the game. Interceptions, sacks, fumble recoveries, the Chargers defense came for a battle. The offense could not muster anything despite two trips inside the Patriots' five-yard line in the first half.

The Chargers' much-maligned offensive line held up decently well in the first half in protection for Justin Herbert. The offensive line could have been perfect, and it would not have mattered; receivers were not getting open, easy check-downs were not available. The run game was non-existent.

The dam finally broke near the end of the third quarter when Patriots quarterback Drake Maye hit tight end Hunter Henry for a touchdown with a perfectly thrown pass inches over the outstretched hand of safety Derwin James Jr.

This game was indicative of how the season went for the Chargers. The defense kept them in a lot of games and gave the offense multiple opportunities. This game, the offense did not show up at all.

The Chargers ultimately fell to the Patriots in a 16-3 loss and now head to the offseason with a lot of roster spots to fill, along with significant cap space.

The Chargers offense ends the game the way they have played the whole game.



With Herbert looking up at the sky with the ball in his hand.



Jim Harbaugh needs to do some soul searching

The Chargers defense was dialed in and ready for the Patriots. The offense not so much if not at all. The offensive gameplan seemed as if the Patriots knew everything that was coming. Quarterback Justin Herbert had a rough game overall but the entire offense failed to respond to the defense handing them incredible opportunities.

The biggest indictment came after the game. Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane revealed that some of the Chargers offensive players told him that the offense was clueless to what the Patriots were doing.

#Patriots LB Robert Spillane says Chargers players told him after the game they had no clue what coverage New England was running.



“After the game, talking to a few of the guys on the other team, they had no clue what we were doing. They came up and said that.”



Jim Harbaugh will see or hear about this at some point, whether from the rumblings or directly from his players. There is no excuse for an offense being that unprepared, notwithstanding the injuries and offensive line woes.

Jim Harbaugh was asked about offensive coordinator Greg Roman's future at his final post-game press conference, and his response was very telling about his longtime close friend.

When asked if Greg Roman is the right person to be calling plays for the Chargers Jim Harbaugh repeatedly said he didn’t have the answer to that question right now.



“We’re gonna look at that and everything.”



Jim Harbaugh is getting older, if he seriously wants to chase a Super Bowl he is going to have to look for answers. The Chargers have managed to make the playoffs in both of his first two years and have been brutally outscored in both contests.

The offseason awaits

The Chargers may be in the market for new offensive and defensive coordinators if defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is hired as a head coach in this cycle. The Chargers have one of the largest amounts of available cap space but also functionally have only 32 players signed through 2026 and a massive amount of roster spots to fill.

The Chargers also only currently have five draft picks in the upcoming 2026 draft.

Jim Harbaugh has a lot of work to do when he gets back to Los Angeles. There are no easy answers. General manager Joe Hortiz has his work cut out for him rebuilding this roster.

