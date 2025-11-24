In-demand free agent rejects Chargers' offer in favor of division rival Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers entered week 12 with a 7-4 record and on a bye. First-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton has yet to be activated off of injured reserve and Los Angeles has Kimani Vidal as the only running back signed to the active roster.
The Houston Texans shocked the NFL by releasing fourth year running back Dameon Pierce just before their Thursday night football matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Pierce was the subject of trade talks both in the off-season and prior to the trade deadline.
Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers saw the connection and potential fit for Pierce in offensive coordinator Greg Roman's offense. The fact that the Chargers offense has been operating with all of their first 3 running backs on injured reserve added fuel to the speculation.
Unfortunately, it was almost immediately reported that multiple teams across the NFL were interested in Pierce. Once Pierce cleared waivers, he became an unrestricted free agent.
Shortly after the Chargers division rival Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, reporting flooded in that Pierce had picked the franchise he was signing with. He chose the Kansas City Chiefs over the Chargers among many other interested teams.
From Aaron Wilson's reporting, it appears the Chargers were one of several teams close at the end but Kansas City's victory may have been a deciding factor for Pierce and his agent.
The Chargers will see Dameon Pierce and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead stadium in week 15.
