Chargers bye: Player jokes leaving San Diego was mistake, Herbert-Beer and more
The Los Angeles Chargers carry a 7-4 record into Week 12. The players are scattered across the country for their week 12 bye week.
Several Chargers returned to their hometowns for a vacation break to relax and recharge for the week. When they return, they will prepare to welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Sofi Stadium on Thanksgiving weekend.
Derius Davis
Chargers wide receiver and kick returner Derius Davis posted a short video on his Instagram account while in Pacific Beach, a coastal neighborhood in San Diego. The video shows a view just feet from the water on a beautiful Southern California day. Davis jokingly included the caption "Starting to think Chargers made a mistake leaving San Diego."
Omarion Hampton
Rookie running back Omarion Hampton returned to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to take in his alma mater's rivalry game against Duke.
Justin Herbert
Quarterback Justin Herbert and his girlfriend, pop star Madison Beer, returned to Herbert's hometown for the weekend. The power couple visited local business Marley's Monsters in Eugene. The business posted a photo of the visit to their Instagram reels and was captured by fans.
Somber weekend for Daiyan Henley
Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley and his family suffered a tragic loss on Halloween night. Henley's older brother Jabari was murdered in Los Angeles. Jabari's funeral services were this weekend.
Chargers return to work
The Chargers deserve a break considering the late Week 12 bye and a schedule including the most miles travelled of any franchise this season. Los Angeles faces a critical stretch of the season with playoff hopes in the balance.
