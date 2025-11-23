NFL fans have fun with Justin Herbert, Madison Beer's latest viral outing
What Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert got up to during the bye week was the subject of much scrutiny for fans.
That was especially the case, considering Herbert has been more outgoing over the last few months than fans have ever seen him at any point in the past, thanks to his romance with international star Madison Beer.
And that was especially the case because social media posts from Beer herself happened to hint at what the two might be doing this weekend.
Chargers fans got a little preview of that early Saturday when a, well, happy-looking Herbert popped up in a viral social media post alongside Beer.
The post featured Herbert and Beer in a Marley's Monsters store.
Rest assured the internet had some fun with the funny photo:
Herbert morphing into a totally public persona at this point in his career was unexpected, but Chargers fans certainly aren’t going to complain about finally getting more of a peek into the life of their franchise quarterback
Here are a few more reactions to the latest in the Herbert-Beer saga:
